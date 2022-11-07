Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after acquiring an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,191,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 4.4 %

CM stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

