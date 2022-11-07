Cannell & Co. Acquires 22,325 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.7% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $46,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $61.11. 125,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

