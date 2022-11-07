Cannell & Co. Buys 1,906 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,215. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.