Cannell & Co. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.60. 768,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,628,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

