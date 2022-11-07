Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.72. 99,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,722 shares of company stock valued at $41,453,379 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

