Cannell & Co. Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,696,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. 11,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

