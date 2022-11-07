Cannell & Co. Has $26.01 Million Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,600 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,251,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 167,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $10,010,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,628. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.23. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 84.00%. The company had revenue of $840.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSM shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

