Cannell & Co. Has $35.73 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 129,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 231,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,253. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

