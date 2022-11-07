Cannell & Co. Sells 18,665 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 2.3% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $62,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,983. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

