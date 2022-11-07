Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.40 EPS.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 397,279 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.