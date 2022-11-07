CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 62,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,247. CareDx has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $846.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

