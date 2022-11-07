Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

