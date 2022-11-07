Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.00 million-$885.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.82 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.05-$6.65 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Carter’s stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,944. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 545.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

