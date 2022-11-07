Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.16. 103,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,464. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.38.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

