Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $128.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,840,000 after buying an additional 171,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,458,000 after buying an additional 129,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

