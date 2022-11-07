CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. 19,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $590,593.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,723 over the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $23,681,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $5,033,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 241.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 374,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

