Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.50.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$28.49 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The stock has a market cap of C$54.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy
In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. Insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549 in the last 90 days.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
