Centamin’s (CEY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 165 ($1.91) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 123.60 ($1.43).

Trading Up 1.4 %

CEY stock opened at GBX 95.24 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 947.80. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

