Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.42. 141,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,802. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

