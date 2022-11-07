Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.64 billion-$9.64 billion.
Central Japan Railway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.21.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.