Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.64 billion-$9.64 billion.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

