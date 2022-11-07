Cepton (CPTN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPTN opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Cepton has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cepton in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cepton by 420.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 423,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $508,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

