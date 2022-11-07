Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.08.

CDAY opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $125.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

