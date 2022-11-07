Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $9.13 or 0.00043835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and $718.59 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

