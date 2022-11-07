Chardan Capital Raises Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $133.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,715. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $57,640,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 276,251 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 70.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 384,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.