Chardan Capital Raises Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $133.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,715. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $57,640,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 276,251 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 70.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 384,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.