Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $965,800.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $481.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.31 and its 200-day moving average is $476.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.
CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
