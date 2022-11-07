Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $965,800.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $481.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.31 and its 200-day moving average is $476.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.