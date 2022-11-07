Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $186.00. 143,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,109,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

