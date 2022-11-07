China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

China Feihe Stock Performance

CFEIY stock remained flat at $6.05 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. China Feihe has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $16.90.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

