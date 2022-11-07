China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
China Feihe Stock Performance
CFEIY stock remained flat at $6.05 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. China Feihe has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $16.90.
China Feihe Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Feihe (CFEIY)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.