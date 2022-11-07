Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,397.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,569.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,466.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

