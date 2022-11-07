Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSE:CHH traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $157.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,446 shares of company stock worth $1,628,298. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

