Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
NYSE CHT opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.