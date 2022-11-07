Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE CHT opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 113,037 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 101,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 56.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

