Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ CDTX remained flat at $0.56 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 271,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 536.78% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

