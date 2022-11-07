Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Raymond James

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.54.

Cigna Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $324.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $328.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.91.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

