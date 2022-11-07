Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.89 billion. Cigna also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $23.10- EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.17.

CI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,088. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.91.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

