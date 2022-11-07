Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.89 billion. Cigna also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $23.10- EPS.

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

CI traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.13. 2,230,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.91. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $328.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

