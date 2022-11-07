Citigroup Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $270.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.62.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 22.6 %

PODD stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.