Citigroup Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $270.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.62.
Insulet Stock Up 22.6 %
PODD stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet
In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Insulet
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $40,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.