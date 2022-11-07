Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lessened by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.34. 378,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,049,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.