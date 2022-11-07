Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 6.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.50 and last traded at $98.25. 1,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61.

In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $2,834,919 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

