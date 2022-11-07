Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.49 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.