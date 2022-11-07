Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clearside Biomedical Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.49 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
