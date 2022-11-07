Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.49 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

