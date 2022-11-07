Clover Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $968,222.00 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $84.50 million and $968,222.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

