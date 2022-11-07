Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $491.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.57. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

