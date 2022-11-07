Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on November 24th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$70.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$62.35 and a 52-week high of C$114.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

