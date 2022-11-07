Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.