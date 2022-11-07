Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $322.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.91. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $328.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

