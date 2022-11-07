Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,451 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

SCHB opened at $44.20 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

