Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,802.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,939.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,474.50.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

