Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Eaton by 79.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $211,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after buying an additional 61,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $158.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average is $139.76.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

