Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,504 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $230.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

