Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 288 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KLA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,269. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $328.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.20 and a 200 day moving average of $333.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

