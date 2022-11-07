Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coles Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of CLEGF opened at $8.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

