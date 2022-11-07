Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3,259.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

